Financial 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Financial 15 Split stock opened at C$11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
