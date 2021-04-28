Financial 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Financial 15 Split stock opened at C$11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.29. Financial 15 Split has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$199.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

