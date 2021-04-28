Financial Survey: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Digerati Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 26.70 -$1.35 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.21 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digerati Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08% Digerati Technologies -41.49% N/A -60.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenpro Capital and Digerati Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greenpro Capital beats Digerati Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

