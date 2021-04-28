Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Amanda Fern Hobson Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Amanda Fern Hobson sold 476 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.86, for a total value of C$15,165.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,030 shares in the company, valued at C$96,535.19.

TSE:FTT opened at C$32.12 on Wednesday. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.60 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.32.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

