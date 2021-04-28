Fire Lotto 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $164,930.12 and $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

