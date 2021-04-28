FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.FireEye also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.39-$0.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.62.

FEYE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,436,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. FireEye has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

