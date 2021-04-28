First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 1,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

