First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

