First Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FRBA opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

