First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.02

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.02 and traded as high as C$17.49. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.44, with a volume of 377,434 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCR.UN. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,453.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.86.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

