First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on May 24th

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FCBP opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $363.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.47%.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

