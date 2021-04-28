First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.