First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Trading Up 0.9%

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 39,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 65,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCRD shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 143,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCRD)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

