First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.66 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

