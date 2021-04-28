First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

