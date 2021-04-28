First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,692. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIBK. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.