First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$52.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

