First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FPAFY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. 19,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.
First Pacific Company Profile
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.