First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.53.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE FM traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.43. The company had a trading volume of 774,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,900. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.94 billion and a PE ratio of -93.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.