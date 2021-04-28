First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $134,044.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Solar by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

