First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 1,473.0% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FEP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,741. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $52,137,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,821,000.

