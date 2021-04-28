First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Decreased by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $$51.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,311. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

