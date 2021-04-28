First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 34.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,899,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 546.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 457.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,070. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.