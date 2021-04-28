FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $177.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

