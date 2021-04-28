FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,722. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $177.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.