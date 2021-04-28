Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.31. 323,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

