Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $140.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

