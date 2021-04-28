Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.350-5.500 EPS.
Fiserv stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
