Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 124.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSR. Cowen raised their target price on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fisker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Fisker stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $89,764,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,092,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $24,137,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $16,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $16,115,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

