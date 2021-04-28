Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.03 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Senior Living to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FVE opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

