Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Fiverr International makes up about 3.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Fiverr International worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -521.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

