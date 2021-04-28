Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $224.25 on Monday. Fiverr International has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 80.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 43.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

