Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of PFD opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

