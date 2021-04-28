Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of PFD opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
