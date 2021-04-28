Flamingo Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Flamingo has a market cap of $110.84 million and approximately $36.94 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.61 or 0.01028357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00731487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,345.43 or 0.99866252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.