FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $295.17

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $291.14, with a volume of 273488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.33 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

