FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month High at $295.17

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $291.14, with a volume of 273488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.37.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.
The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.33 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.