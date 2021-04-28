Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.62 million-$7.62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 million.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.52. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global reissued a hold rating on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

