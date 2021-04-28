FLO Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $12.58 million and approximately $90,624.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

