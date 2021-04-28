Flow Price Tops $31.27 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $31.27 or 0.00057755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $68.38 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.82 or 0.01039352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00715437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.71 or 1.00477601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

