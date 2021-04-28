FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in FMC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

