Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSUGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.18. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

