Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to $8.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

FSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

FSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,074. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSM. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

