Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.46. 776,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,006. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$12.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.