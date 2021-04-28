Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,343.57.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,156.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.03 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,142.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 736.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

