Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $419.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.