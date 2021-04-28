FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXA opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

