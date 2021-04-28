Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 3,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,574. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,023 over the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

