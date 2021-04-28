Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Sells $132,842.04 in Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

