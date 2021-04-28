Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.19 billion and the lowest is $5.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $21.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $24.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.02 billion to $24.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.69. 19,613,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,087,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.84 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

