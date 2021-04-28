Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

