Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
