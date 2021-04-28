FUD.finance Price Hits $19.85 on Top Exchanges (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $468,777.04 and $4,851.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for $19.85 or 0.00036351 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

