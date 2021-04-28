Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 889,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,073. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.